World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 29

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Sofia Kenin of the U.S. returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

The World TeamTennis regular season is nearing a close, with many teams playing their penultimate matches Wednesday.

Here is a look at the results from The Greenbrier.

        

Philadelphia Freedoms 22, Chicago Smash 21

The Freedoms locked up the top overall seed in the playoffs with a 22-21 nail-biter win over the Chicago Smash that went into a 7-6 tiebreaker won by Taylor Fritz over Brandon Nakashima.

The playoff teams put on a match worthy of the postseason, playing the first five sets an even 21-21 to force Fritz and Nakashima back on the court.

The Freedoms got off to a good start with Fritz and Fabrice Martin earning a 5-4 win in men's doubles over Nakashima and Rajeev Ram and Sofia Kenin topping Sloane Stephens 5-3 in women's singles.

The Smash came back with consecutive wins in mixed doubles and women's doubles, taking a lead before Fritz topped Nakashima in singles to force the tiebreaker.

The Freedoms are 11-2 on the season and have a two-game lead in the standings before their final regular-season matchup.

