Patrick Chung Calls Out People Saying Patriots Are Tanking After Players Opt Out

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung pulls on a glove while warming up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Patrick Chung is opting out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns, but he's pushing back on any chatter of the New England Patriots colluding to tank for draft position.

Chung is one of six Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season, joining linebacker Dont'a Hightower, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive lineman Najee Toran.

An NFL executive told ESPN's Adam Schefter he believes Bill Belichick is "masterminding" all of the opt-outs by the Patriots.

That person is probably worried about the Patriots dropping to the bottom of the standings for 2020, thus giving them a shot at landing Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields in the draft and moving to a new quarterback era to replace Tom Brady over the long term.

Chung is expecting the birth of his second child and Hightower became a father for the first time in July, and both players cited their children as a reason they're opting out. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: 49ers to Extend John Lynch

    San Francisco and its GM agree to five-year contract extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers to Extend John Lynch

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Pats Are Still AFC East Favorites

    B/R on why the Patriots' divisional reign isn't over yet, despite all the opt-outs

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Pats Are Still AFC East Favorites

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Lamar Still Wants Antonio Brown

    'I was hoping we would get him ... Still hoping a little bit'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Lamar Still Wants Antonio Brown

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Four Teams Who Should Pursue Dalvin Cook in FA

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Four Teams Who Should Pursue Dalvin Cook in FA

    Jake Nichols
    via NFL Analysis Network