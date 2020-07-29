MLB Reportedly Investigating Cause of Marlins COVID-19 Outbreak

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Baseball highlights play on the large screen as the Miami Marlins take batting practice during a baseball workout at Marlins Park, Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

MLB officials have begun investigating the source of the Miami Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported another Marlins player tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the organization's number of positive tests to 18 (16 players and two coaches). MLB suspended Miami's season through at least Sunday because of the outbreak.

Nightengale reported officials are now determining whether the Marlins violated any of the health and safety protocols laid out prior to the start of the regular season.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

