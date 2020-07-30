NBA Playoff Standings 2020: Latest Power Rankings and Seeds for East, West

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Twenty-two teams will participate in the NBA's return, but only a select few have a chance to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers established themselves as NBA Finals favorites before the shutdown, and that distinction should become clearer in Orlando, Florida.

Barring a surprising string of results in the eight seeding games, the first time two members of that trio could meet would be the Western Conference Finals.

The two weeks of play prior to the postseason at ESPN's Wide World of Sports should provide us with a better look at which teams could form the second tier of contenders.

The Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are among the franchises on that level now, and they could be joined or replaced by the Philadelphia 76ers and others.

NBA Power Rankings

1. Milwaukee (No. 1 seed in East; 53-12)

2. Los Angeles Lakers (No. 1 in West; 49-14)

3. Los Angeles Clippers (No. 2 in West; 44-20)

4. Toronto (No. 2 in East; 46-18)

5. Denver (No. 3 in West; 43-22)

6. Utah (No. 4 in West; 41-23)

7. Boston (No. 3 in East; 43-21)

8. Miami (No. 4 in East; 41-24)

9. Houston (No. 6 in West; 40-24)

10. Philadelphia (No. 6 in East; 39-26)

11. Oklahoma City (No. 5 in West; 40-24)

12. Dallas (No. 7 in West; 40-27)

13. Indiana (No. 5 in East; 39-26)

14. Memphis (No. 8 in West; 32-33)

15. New Orleans (No. 10 in West; 28-36)

16. Portland (No. 9 in West; 29-37)

17. Orlando (No. 8 in East; 30-35)

18. Brooklyn (No. 7 in East; 30-34)

19. Sacramento (No. 11 in West; 28-36)

20. San Antonio (No. 12 in West; 27-36)

21. Washington (No. 9 in East: 24-40)

22. Phoenix (No. 13 in West; 26-39)

We likely won't learn more about the top three teams in the eight seeding games than we already know.

Each of the three championship favorites have deep rosters and could have their playoff seeds secured fairly easily inside the Orlando bubble.

Milwaukee needs two victories to lock up the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers need four wins to take the No. 1 seed out of the Clippers' reach.

After they play the Lakers, the Clippers have five straight games against teams that are seventh or worse in their respective conferences.

Denver does not have an easy schedule, but it can prove its mettle against title contenders at the back end of its eight-game slate. The Nuggets close with the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors.

If Nikola Jokic and Co. get off to a decent start against Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Portland, it may benefit from that momentum to put up a good fight in the final three contests and hold off Utah for the No. 3 seed.

Philadelphia is the team to watch in the East because it can generate on-floor confidence heading into the playoffs off one of the easiest schedules.

After opening with Indiana, the Sixers face five squads that enter Orlando in eighth or worse in their respective conferences. Those matchups should allow Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to get plenty of reps after missing time with injuries without stressing about the final results.

If Brett Brown's team takes advantage of the weak schedule, it could soar to the No. 4 seed in the East and avoid a first-round meeting with Boston.

Memphis and New Orleans are worth watching in their battle for the No. 8 seed in the West, but they could be overtaken by Portland.

The Trail Blazers have Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins back from injuries and could overwhelm some opponents with Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside in the paint.

Portland can gain ground on Memphis immediately in its bubble opener, but its path to a play-in series, or direct qualification for a No. 8 seed, may be more difficult than the Grizzlies' or Pelicans' since it has Boston, Houston, Denver, Philadelphia and the Clippers on its schedule.

Conversely, New Orleans plays six of its contests against its direct competition for eighth in the West and Orlando and Washington. If all goes right for the Pelicans, they could win the fight for the final playoff spot and potentially challenge the Lakers in the first round.

