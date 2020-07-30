NBA Preview for July 30: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The NBA wasted no time getting its superstars on the court for its return inside the Orlando, Florida bubble.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off for the fourth time this season in the marquee matchup of Thursday's two-game slate.

New Orleans' quest for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference kicks off the doubleheader. The Pelicans face the Utah Jazz, who are in their own playoff race for the No. 3 seed with the Denver Nuggets.

The full complement of superstars could be on the floor if Zion Williamson is cleared to play. The 20-year-old is a game-time decision, per ESPN.com's Andrew Lopez.

And Anthony Davis is planning to play for the Lakers despite an eye injury, per ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps.

While most of the focus will be on the big names in each squad, there are a few others worth keeping an eye, especially for daily fantasy lineups.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NBA July 30 Schedule

All Times ET; Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Utah at New Orleans (-2.5) (Over/Under: 225) (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers (-4) (O/U: 216) (9 p.m., TNT)

Games can be live-streamed on TNTDrama.com.

Daily Fantasy Picks

Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard should be the star chosen most as the cornerstone of lineups.

The Clippers forward totaled 92 points in three meetings with the Lakers, and he hit the 30-point mark in two of those games. Twenty-four of those points also came from beyond the arc, including a 5-for-7 three-point mark in a Christmas Day victory.

Leonard's play against the Lakers and consistency in the scoring column should make him worth whatever price you get him at. He reached 20 points in all but nine of his 51 appearances.

The 29-year-old is also capable of putting up high numbers in other stat categories, as he has 13 double-doubles and a triple-double this season.

While he should have decent rebound and assist totals, the main draw to Leonard is as a scorer who can be an anchor to any lineup.

Brandon Ingram, SF, New Orleans

Even if Williamson is ready to go Thursday, he won't be the best DFS option on the New Orleans roster.

Brandon Ingram is a more valuable option after recording his highest point total of the season against Utah.

The 22-year-old racked up 117 points in three meetings with the Jazz, including a 49-point performance in 138-132 win January 16. In the trio of games, he produced at least five assists and knocked down 10 three-point shots.

If you stack Ingram and Leonard at small forward, you will have to find some value plays for the rest of the lineup, but combining them will be well worth it given their previous form against Thursday's opponents.

Jordan Clarkson, PG/SG, Utah

If you choose to go with Leonard and Ingram, Jordan Clarkson is one of the second-tier players you could benefit most from.

The 28-year-old reached double digits off the bench in two meetings with the Pelicans in January, and after the second game, he put up 20 points on eight occasions.

Clarkson should be the first player off the bench to spell Utah's guards, and he could remain in for long stretches since he played over 20 minutes in 53 contests.

In Utah's final scrimmage in Orlando, he put up 12 points, five rebounds, one steal and knocked down a trio of three-point shots. If he produces at a similar rate, Clarkson may outplay his value and be utilized in contests throughout the eight seeding games.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.