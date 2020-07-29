Report: Reds' Moustakas, Senzel to Appeal Being Benched Despite Negative Tests

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Cincinnati Reds' Mike Moustakas (9) during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. The Reds won 7-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Nick Senzel will reportedly appeal a ruling that's forced them to miss games after they self-reported symptoms of COVID-19.

C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Moustakas and Senzel have been kept out of the Reds' lineup since Sunday despite no longer showing symptoms and producing multiple negative coronavirus tests.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

