The 5 Tournament 2020 Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream

Blake Schuster July 29, 2020

Mike Bibby may finally get to bring a basketball title back to Sacramento.

The one-time Kings star will represent his former market in The 5 Tournament's inaugural championship game on Wednesday night as the Sacramento 5 take on the Toronto 5 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Teams are made up of former NBA stars playing three-on-three for their former cities. Sacramento features Jermaine Taylor, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones and Donte Greene alongside Bibby. Toronto counters with Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant and Jamario Moon. 

Six teams battled through a round-robin stage from July 19-25 with the bottom two teams eliminated and the remaining four moving onto a single elimination playoff. 

No. 1 seed Sacramento defeated Miami, 81-74 in the semifinals while Toronto took the tournament's top team in Texas, 82-74. 

The 5 Tournament Championship Odds

(Pet BetOnline.AG)

Spread: Sacramento -2 (-115, bet $115 to win $100), Toronto +2 (-115)

Total Points: Over 164 (-115), Under 164 (-115) 

Money Line: N/A

TV Schedule

8 p.m. ET, Dish Network (PPV), DirecTV (PPV)

Streaming

Fite.TV

The combination of Jones and Greene have powered Sacramento to this point, while Toronto has used a more balanced attack on offense. 

When these two teams first squared off in the tournament's opening game, Sacramento came away with an 84-82 victory with Green (30 points, 8 rebounds), Jones (15 points, 9 rebounds) and Johnson (13 points, 11 rebounds) doing much of the heavy lifting. Toronto was led by Mike Taylor's 42 points and 13 boards. 

It's likely those are the players each team will lean on in Wednesday's title game. 

