Video: Dodgers' Joe Kelly Taunts Astros Before Benches Clear

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2020

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly (17) looks back at Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) after the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Houston. Both benches emptied during the exchange. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly kicked off an altercation in Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros after taunting Carlos Correa:

The words resulted in both sides' benches clearing:

Kelly entered the game in the sixth inning and didn't allow a run, but he did cause some drama during the inning. As Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times noted, the pitcher walked Alex Bregman with a 96 mph fastball behind the hitter's head.

Three batters later, Kelly threw a wild pitch that nearly hit Correa in the head, per Castillo.

Correa ended up striking out to end the inning, but it's clear he took offense to the dangerous pitches.

