Drew Brees, Tom Brady Highlight Nos. 40-11 of 2020 NFL Network Top 100 Players

A trio of Super Bowl-winning veteran quarterbacks destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame found themselves on the latest edition of the NFL Top 100 with the New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers landing in the Top 40.

The Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson, who could easily find himself on the same Super Bowl-winning and Hall of Fame path as that trio based on his first three seasons of work, was the fourth signal-caller revealed Tuesday at No. 20.

Like every year, the NFL Top 100 has elicited much debate and anger among fans and players alike as NFL Network reveals the player-selected list, with No. 40 through No. 11 dropping Tuesday.

The Bucs had the most representatives in that 30-player group with four, while the Kansas City Chiefs added three. Sixteen defensive players appeared, including five defensive backs.

On offense, wideouts and quarterbacks fell off the board, with four each falling between Nos. 11 and 40.

Here's a look at the 30 players revealed Tuesday alongside write-ups on three players who appeared to fall too low on the Top 100 list.

NFL Top 100: Nos. 40-11

40. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

39. Tyrann Mathieu, S, Kansas City Chiefs

38. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

37. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams

36. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

35. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

34. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

33. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

32. Shaquil Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

29. Quenton Nelson, OG, Indianapolis Colts

28. Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers

27. Jamal Adams, S, Seattle Seahawks

26. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos

25. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

24. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

23. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

22. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

21. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

20. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

19. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears

18. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

17. Nick Bosa, DE, San Francisco 49ers

16. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

15. Chandler Jones, LB, Arizona Cardinals

14. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

12. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints

11. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Chris Godwin at No. 38

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin ranked first in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric among wideouts with at least 50 targets last year.

He finished second in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) behind only New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas, who set the NFL's single-season reception record last year with 149.

Godwin was also third in catch rate (71 percent) among wide receivers with at least 100 targets, per Football Outsiders, behind only Thomas and the Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett.

The ex-Penn State star ultimately finished with 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns, and that's despite missing two games because of injury.

Simply put, Godwin is a superstar. Pro Football Focus recognized as much when it named Godwin as the top-graded NFL wideout in 2019.

T.J. Watt at No. 25

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt led the NFL with 59 pressures, per Pro Football Reference. To put that number in perspective, that's four more than the second-place finisher in Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

He also added eight passes defended and eight forced fumbles for a Steelers defense that ranked fifth in points allowed per game and nearly guided the team to the playoffs despite losing starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2.

Watt has played all but one game in three seasons with Pittsburgh after the team drafted him 30th overall in 2017. He has 34.5 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, 177 tackles (36 for a loss) and 70 quarterback hits for his career.

The two-time Pro Bowler made his first All-Pro team last season.

Chandler Jones at No. 15

The biggest Top 100 snub in 2019, bar none, was Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones being left off the list entirely.

All Jones did in 2018 was register 13 sacks and 18 quarterback hits, marking his fourth straight year with 11 or more sacks.

His consistent excellence couldn't be ignored after a 2019 season in which he amassed eight forced fumbles, a career-high 19 sacks and 26 more quarterback hits. He added three fumble recoveries for good measure.

The two-time All-Pro linebacker is arguably the best defensive player not named Aaron Donald, and one could even make the case that he should have a safe spot in the Top 10.

Still, making the Top 15 after not landing on the list the year before is an impressive accomplishment.

Most importantly, Jones' Cardinals have the chance for a great season after an offseason that brought in Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, among others.