49ers Rumors: Jordan Reed, Delanie Walker Have Received Interest from SF

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Looking for more depth at tight end, the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly expressed interest in two veteran players.

Per The Athletic's Matt Barrows, the 49ers have had "soft talks" with free agents Delanie Walker and Jordan Reed.

Walker has spent the past seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was named to the Pro Bowl three straight times from 2015 to '17 and set a career high with 94 receptions and 1,088 yards in 2015.

Prior to joining the Titans, Walker spent the first seven years of his career with the 49ers. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2006 and primarily served as Vernon Davis' backup during his tenure with the organization.

Reed has played his entire seven-year career with the Washington Football Team. The 30-year-old did miss all of last season after suffering a concussion during the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 22.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan worked with Reed during the 2013 season when he was Washington's offensive coordinator.

The 49ers have George Kittle locked in as their No. 1 tight end, but their depth behind the two-time Pro Bowler is questionable. Ross Dwelley is the backup, though Daniel Helm and rookie Charlie Woerner could compete for playing time in 2020.