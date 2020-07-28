Phillies' Andrew McCutchen Takes Shot at MLB's Communication on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen runs the basses after hitting a home run with one run batted in off of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not happy with the lack of communication coming from Major League Baseball. 

The Phillies have had their games through Friday postponed after playing the Miami Marlins—who are shut down through Sunday after having 17 members of the traveling party test positive for COVID-19—to start the season, and McCutchen said he's had to go on Twitter to get the news:

No players on the Phillies have tested positive for the coronavirus in the wake of the Marlins' rash of positive tests. 

McCutchen isn't the only person in baseball this year to express displeasure with issues in MLB's communication this summer.

"Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests," Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement earlier in July regarding the team not being sent test results back. "We cannot have our players and staff work at risk... Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 Season are at risk."

