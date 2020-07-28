NFL to Run 'Justice for Stephon Clark' PSA Focusing on Police Brutality

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

As NFL teams opened training camp Tuesday, the league continued its social justice initiatives by sharing a new public service announcement focusing on police brutality.

The PSA is titled "Justice for Stephon Clark" in memory of the 22-year-old who was shot and killed in March 2018 by Sacramento police officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet:



Clark, who was in his grandparents' back yard, was shot 20 times by the two officers. Mercadal and Robinet were canvassing the area in search of a man who was breaking car windows.

Even though the officers said Clark had a gun when they fired at him, investigators only found a cellphone near his body.

The Stephon Clark Legacy was set up to provide all types of support to young fathers and families in order to achieve family wellness.

The NFL's PSA comes after it announced social justice initiatives, including helmet decals and end-zone signages, will be in place for Week 1 and each team's regular-season home opener.