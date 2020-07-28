Astros Exercise Dusty Baker's 2021 Contract Option, Say He's a 'Perfect Fit'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Four games into his tenure as manager of the Houston Astros, Dusty Baker knows he will be back with the organization in 2021.

The Astros announced Tuesday they have exercised their contract options for Baker, as well as third-base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom.

"Dusty has been a perfect fit for our ballclub," general manager James Click said in the statement. "His knowledge of the game and experience have been invaluable to us in his first few months with the club. We're excited to see him in an Astros uniform again next year."

The Astros hired Baker on Jan. 30 in the wake of former manager A.J. Hinch's firing for his role in the team's cheating scandal.

"He's the best person to lead this team to a championship," Astros owner Jim Crane said during Baker's introductory press conference. "His goal is our goal."

Baker was only given a one-year guaranteed deal with a team option for 2021.

Houston posted five consecutive winning seasons under Hinch, including three straight years with at least 100 wins from 2017 to 2019. The team won the 2017 World Series and advanced to the Fall Classic last season before losing to the Washington Nationals in seven games.

Baker, who has the Astros off to a 3-1 start in 2020, returned to managing after a two-year layoff. The 71-year-old went 192-132 in two seasons with the Nationals (2016-17) but lost in the National League Division Series both years.