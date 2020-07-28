Dalvin Cook Rumors: Vikings RB Reports to Camp Amid Ongoing Contract Talks

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reportedly arrived to training camp on time amid discussions about a contract extension.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported the news Tuesday and noted Cook already underwent his first COVID-19 test ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

It's a promising sign for the Vikings offense after the 2019 Pro Bowler's status had come under question in recent months.

In June, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter the running back wasn't expected to involve himself in any team activities until progress was made on a new deal.

"He's out," the source said. "Without a reasonable extension, he will not be showing up for camp or beyond."

Although there's no extension in place, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Saturday he expected Cook to arrive on time. That was based on an update from running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu, but the information was rebuked by the back's agent, Zac Hiller.

"Dalvin and Coach Polamalu speak often as they have a great relationship. Dalvin has never mentioned to him anything in regards to reporting to camp," Hiller told Schefter. "I'm not sure where the miscommunication is. I hope Dalvin plays a major role in the Vikings' future success."

In the end, it appears Cook arrived on time, though his involvement in meetings and practices will provide more information about whether he's planning to play this season without an extension.

The 24-year-old Florida State product is coming off a breakout 2019 season in which he ran for 1,135 yards on 250 carries (4.5 YPC) with 13 touchdowns in 14 appearances. He added 53 receptions for 519 yards.

It's the type of high-end production the Vikings expected after selecting him in the second round of the 2017 draft. The first two years of his NFL career were derailed by injuries, though.

In April, Cook told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press he viewed himself as the "best back in the game" and hoped to strike a deal to stay with the team for years to come.

"I definitely love Minnesota," he said. "I love everything the state has to bring. Being a kid, I was drafted from Miami, so I didn't know what I was getting myself into. I actually am happy where I'm at, and I would like to be in Minnesota long-term."

For now, Cook's $1.3 million base salary for 2020 in the final year of his rookie contract is set to rank 34th at the position, per Spotrac.

Alexander Mattison would likely draw the start if Cook isn't available when the Vikings open the regular season, with Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone also being involved.

Minnesota is scheduled to host NFC North rival Green Bay Packers in Week 1 on Sept. 13.