Report: Bears' Eddie Goldman Opts out of 2020 NFL Season over COVID-19 Concerns

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman watches during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has reportedly informed the team he's opting out of the 2020 NFL season because of health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Tuesday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

