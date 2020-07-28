Report: Bears' Eddie Goldman Opts out of 2020 NFL Season over COVID-19 Concerns

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman has reportedly informed the team he's opting out of the 2020 NFL season because of health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

