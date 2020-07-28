Marlins Reportedly Have 4 More Players Test Positive for COVID-19 Amid Outbreak

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Four more Miami Marlins players have reportedly received positive COVID-19 tests amid the club's outbreak.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday:

The Marlins had at least 14 known coronavirus cases among players and coaches as of Monday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during an appearance on MLB Network on Monday he was hopeful the Marlins could return to action by Wednesday or Thursday. He noted a meeting with league owners didn't contain any discussion about halting the season:

"We talked about the situation. I think most of the owners realize that we built protocols anticipating that we would have positive tests at some point during the season, that the protocols were built in order to allow us to continue to play through those positives. I think there was support for the notion that we believe that the protocols are adequate to keep our players safe."

Along with the Marlins and Baltimore Orioles, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies had their Monday and Tuesday games postponed. The Phillies played against Miami over the weekend.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement Monday:

"The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters. After a successful Spring 2.0, we have now experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation. We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available."

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the Marlins could have trouble filling out their 30-man roster as a result of the high number of positive tests:

Miami was scheduled to play Baltimore at home Monday and Tuesday before traveling north to face the O's on the road Wednesday and Thursday. The Marlins are slated to return home Friday for six games, three each against the Phillies and Washington Nationals.

It's unclear when the club will resume play and whether the condensed 60-game regular-season schedule will leave enough time for all postponed games to take place if there's an extended pause.