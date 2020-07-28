WWE Rumors on SummerSlam Location, McIntyre vs. Orton and Sasha vs. Asuka

John Raoux/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Considering Unique Locations for SummerSlam

With WWE no longer able to hold next month's SummerSlam pay-per-view in Boston as originally planned, the company is reportedly thinking outside the box.

According to PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE is planning to potentially hold one of SummerSlam's top matches or perhaps even the entire event at an outdoor location.

Among the options that are reportedly being considered are a beach or a boat.

Per Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Middleton), WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants to do something "wacky" for SummerSlam and doesn't want it to feel like "just another event" inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Every WWE event since March has been held at the Performance Center with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, although WWE has gotten creative in certain situations.

The Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules and the Bar Fight between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy on last week's SmackDown were all held on location outside the Performance Center.

Although the current situation isn't ideal, WWE has made the most of it at times and viewed it as an opportunity to do things it otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to explore.

WCW used to hold its Bash at the Beach pay-per-views on beaches, and earlier this year, AEW aired an episode of Dynamite from Chris Jericho's cruise ship.

On-location events have been proven to work in certain situations, and if WWE is ever going to give it a try, now is undoubtedly the time.

Reason for Change to McIntyre vs. Ziggler Match

WWE's desire to begin the build for the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton at SummerSlam reportedly contributed to a big change on Monday's Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), WWE changed Monday's match between McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler from a championship match to a non-title bout so it could start the rivalry between Orton and McIntyre.

Orton cut a promo to open the show and challenged McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam. McIntyre accepted the challenge later in the episode before his Extreme Rules match against Ziggler.

After McIntyre won the match by virtue of hitting Ziggler with a Claymore through a table, Orton hit McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere and stood tall to close Raw.

The Viper has been on a roll recently with a win over Edge in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash followed by unsanctioned match wins over Christian and Big Show.

Orton was clearly the most viable option to face McIntyre at SummerSlam, and now that the match is official, the anticipation is building for their eventual clash.

McIntyre hasn't been in imminent danger since beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, but given how good Orton has been lately, there is reason to believe he could knock off the Scottish Superstar.

When WWE Decided to Put Raw Women's Title on Banks

WWE reportedly decided last week that it would have Sasha Banks beat Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.

According to Meltzer (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the decision was made either last Sunday night after Extreme Rules or prior to the Raw and SmackDown tapings the following day.

The match between Asuka and Banks ended in controversy at Extreme Rules, as Asuka accidentally misted the referee and Bayley then counted the pin in favor of Sasha. Banks left with the Raw Women's Championship in tow, but WWE didn't recognize the win.

Stephanie McMahon announced that Asuka and Banks would face each other on Raw and that the title could be won by pinfall, submission, disqualification or count-out, which Sasha and Bayley used to their advantage.

When Asuka saw Bayley brutally attacking her best friend, Kairi Sane, backstage, she ran to Kairi's aid. That led to Asuka getting counted out and Sasha winning the title.

Now, Sasha and Bayley hold all the gold, as they are the Raw and SmackDown women's champions, respectively, and co-holders of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Given the way things went down Monday, it seems likely that Sasha and Asuka will have a rematch soon, perhaps at SummerSlam.

