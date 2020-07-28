John Lynch Denies Rumor 49ers Discussed Jamal Adams Trade with Jets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch denied the team showed interest in safety Jamal Adams before he was traded from the New York Jets to the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

"Totally inaccurate," Lynch told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Monday. "We did not ever make a call about the player."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported "parties involved believed" the Niners and Dallas Cowboys were the other teams discussing Adams with the Jets.

                

