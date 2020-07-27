Dak Prescott Soars, Odell Beckham Falls in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2020

David Richard/Associated Press

Football fans are 30 players closer to finding out which player is the best in the league according to his peers.

Players ranked Nos. 70 through 41 in the 2020 NFL Top 100 were revealed Monday on NFL Network. The rest of the list, which was voted on by current NFL players, will be announced Tuesday.

Significant drops from Odell Beckham Jr., Todd Gurley, J.J. Watt and Alvin Kamara highlighted Monday's list that also included Dak Prescott, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams, among others.

70. Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

69. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

68. Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans

67. Demario Davis, LB, New Orleans Saints

66. Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

65. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

64. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

63. Preston Smith, LB, Green Bay Packers

62. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers

61. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

60. Logan Ryan, CB, Tennessee Titans

59. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

58. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

57. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

56. DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

55. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

54. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

53. Marcus Peters, CB, Baltimore Ravens

52. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

51. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

50. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

49. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

48. Za'Darius Smith, LB, Green Bay Packers

47. Tre'Davius White, CB, Buffalo Bills

46. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

45. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

44. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

43. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

42. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

41. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Free Agent

Beckham fell 36 spots from No. 23 on last year's list to No. 59 this year, but it was not the most drastic fall for an offensive playmaker. Kamara's fall from No. 14 to No. 42 even though he made his third straight Pro Bowl wasn't the biggest one either.

Gurley was No. 5 on last year's list after winning the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year award and helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 campaign, but there were some concerns entering the 2019 season.

After all, he had just four carries in the NFC Championship Game against the New Orleans Saints and 10 carries in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Durability wasn't as much of an issue in 2019 when he played 15 games, but he tallied a career-worst 857 rushing yards on a lackluster 3.8 yards per carry. A drop, especially given where he was on this list a year ago, was to be expected, but he will have an opportunity to bounce back in a new uniform on the Atlanta Falcons in 2020.

As for Beckham, his fall comes after the Browns were arguably the most disappointing team in the league in 2019.

Expectations were high with Baker Mayfield directing an offense with Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and others, but they finished the year with a 6-10 record as the quarterback threw 22 touchdowns to 21 interceptions.

Beckham still surpassed 1,000 receiving yards with 1,035, but he posted a mere four touchdown catches and was unable to lift the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002.

The result was a drop in these rankings even if there is renewed hope in Cleveland after the team added two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper to the offense.

It wasn't just household names on the offensive side who dropped, as Watt fell from No. 12 to No. 45. The Houston Texans pass-rusher can at least point to injuries for his fall, as he played eight games in 2019 after playing a combined eight games in 2016 and 2017.

There was at least one notable jump, with Prescott checking in at No. 46 after he was not included in last year's list. It's no surprise to see the Dallas Cowboys' signal-caller in the top 50 after he was second in the league with 4,902 passing yards in 2019.



Maybe he can use this list when negotiating his next contract.