Fantasy Booking Roman Reigns Feuds for WWE SmackDown Return

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, but he has been missing from WWE programming since he walked out on the company before WrestleMania 36 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now the WWE Universe is ready to see The Big Dog return to SmackDown.

Fans assume Reigns will continue to be one of the top performers on the blue brand when he does make his return, but whom he challenges and how he will be booked have been points of contention.

Here are the best options for the former universal champion when he does eventually return to WWE programming.