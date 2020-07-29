Fantasy Booking Roman Reigns Feuds for WWE SmackDown ReturnJuly 29, 2020
Fantasy Booking Roman Reigns Feuds for WWE SmackDown Return
Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in wrestling, but he has been missing from WWE programming since he walked out on the company before WrestleMania 36 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Now the WWE Universe is ready to see The Big Dog return to SmackDown.
Fans assume Reigns will continue to be one of the top performers on the blue brand when he does make his return, but whom he challenges and how he will be booked have been points of contention.
Here are the best options for the former universal champion when he does eventually return to WWE programming.
Braun Strowman
Before Reigns walked away from WWE ahead of the biggest show of the year, he was poised to beat Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Instead, Braun Strowman filled the role and has excelled as the face of the blue brand.
Whether The Monster Among Men is champion or not when Reigns returns, the two men should fight first to tie up all of the loose ends left by the coronavirus disruption. The current champion took The Big Dog's spot at WrestleMania, and a feud would be a natural place to start Reigns' ascent back to the main event scene.
All signs point to Strowman losing the Universal Championship to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam on August 23 as the finale to a three-match series. Without the title, Reigns could use Strowman to reassert his dominance and prove he deserves a shot at the title.
As seen in the past, Strowman and Reigns have great chemistry, and a longer storyline between them would be a great secondary storyline for the fall and winter pay-per-views.
'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
While Reigns vs. Strowman may be the more likely storyline, WWE's love for The Big Dog could result in him immediately challenging the newly crowned champion, The Fiend.
Bray Wyatt seems set to take the title from Strowman and become the face of SmackDown until Reigns returns. When the top stars on the brand eventually come face to face, WWE will have a marquee battle on its hands.
The key will be taking it slow, though. The Fiend is one of the best characters in wrestling history and has shown the ability to stand toe to toe with legends of the ring. If he's going to drop the title, it should be after a lengthy program.
The WWE Universe has rejected Reigns in the past because of poor booking and a Superman-style that had also made people hate John Cena's character.
To make taking the championship from a fan favorite easier to accept, The Big Dog should only win after allowing Wyatt to shine bright despite the eventual loss.
Daniel Bryan
There is a large majority of the WWE Universe who would love to see Reigns return to WWE as a classic heel character, but he would need to go against the ultimate babyface to make it work.
That's where Daniel Bryan fits perfectly.
Few WWE Superstars are as beloved by all fans as Bryan. If Reigns were to return under the guise of being a good guy, only to turn his back on Bryan and brutally attack him for a selfish purpose, he would be the most despised heel in wrestling.
The two men have a long history with each other, and Bryan is an expert on the mic and in the ring, ensuring this feud and its matches would be worthy of the stage. In addition, he has proved to be selfless with his wins and losses, giving a heel Reigns the ideal chance to lay down a marker with an impressive win.
Bryan losing a long-term program to Reigns would cement the latter's bad-guy status and ensure he's viewed as the top star in the entire company.
Randy Orton
With Reigns being out of action for a still uncertain amount of time and Raw and SmackDown growing stagnant, it may be time for a Superstar Shakeup.
The returning Superstar should be drafted to the red brand, where he will be booked against one of the most entertaining heels in the business right now: Randy Orton.
With The Viper being as good as he's ever been, a battle against The Big Dog would be an ideal feud for WWE Creative.
Orton and Reigns are two of the most typical WWE Superstars you could imagine, but the combination of Reigns' return from a long-term absence and Orton's high-caliber performances recently would create a series of matchups that exceed expectations.
Vince McMahon would love being able to book Orton vs. Reigns, especially for the WWE Championship.
For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics.