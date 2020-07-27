The Titan Games 2020 Results: Will Sutton Defends Title on Mount Olympus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

Dwayne
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Will Sutton continues to stand tall atop Mount Olympus, but Courtney Roselle dethroned Haley Johnson on Monday's edition of The Titan Games.

It looked like Sutton would have his hands full with challenger Josh Porter. Porter faced off with Blake Broadhurst in the qualifying round and made quick work of him. He set a record in Over the Edge, requiring only 35 seconds to beat Broadhurst and punch his ticket to Mount Olympus.

Porter had overtaken Sutton for the lead on the grueling obstacle course before making what appeared to be a critical error. He slipped and fell while transitioning from the Cage Crawl to Drop Zone.

From that point forward, Porter didn't look like the same competitor. Sutton, on the other hand, blew through the 300-pound Ball and Chain en route to victory.

Roselle was similarly dominant in dispatching of Shantal Athill. Not surprisingly, Johnson posed a far more difficult test.

The race was neck and neck until the end. At one point, the two women were hammering away at the Titan Tomb in stereo. Roselle had opened up a slight gap on the Ball and Chain, though, which proved to be the difference.

Johnson will potentially have a shot at revenge with the East region final next week. The episode will also see the return of UFC star Tyron Woodley and 2006 Winter Olympics gold medalist Hannah Teter, who opened the regional as the respective Titans.

