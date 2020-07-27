Randy Orton Challenges Drew McIntyre to WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 28, 2020

FILE- In this Sunday, April 3, 2011 file photo, WWE Superstar Randy Orton celebrates defeating CM Punk (not pictured) during WrestleMania XXVII at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on. World-famous WWE wrestlers such as John Cena, Shaemus and champion Randy Orton are in Saudi Arabia for three days of matches in the capital Riyadh. (Paul Abell/AP Images for WWE, File)
Paul Abell/Associated Press

Having Edge removed from the equation for the foreseeable future, Randy Orton is setting his sights on WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Orton delivered a promo Monday night, leaving no doubt about his preference for SummerSlam:

The August 23 event would've been a logical showcase for a rubber match between Edge and Orton. The former was victorious at WrestleMania 36 in April, and the latter reigned supreme at Backlash in June. Edge tore his triceps at Backlash, though, leaving him out indefinitely.

On one hand, this is a continuation of WWE stars demanding world title opportunities without doing anything to explicitly earn No. 1 contender status. On the other, Orton is one of the few active wrestlers to have earned legendary status, which comes with its privileges.

The Viper is also doing some of his best work in years, so rewarding him with a championship match at a major show makes sense.

McIntyre should benefit from having a captivating heel chasing the title after feuding with Dolph Ziggler, whom few fans view as a credible threat.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

    Sasha Banks takes on Asuka to determine the true Raw women's champion. Catch up on all the grades and reaction ➡️

    Join the discussion in the comments.

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Live Chat 💬

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    👀 Adam Cole apologizes for outburst 🎂 Vince wishes Triple H happy birthday 🗣️ AJ Styles books WrestleMania 37

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Wrestling Shows Predictions 🔮

    We make our picks for this week's Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AEW Dynamite 📲

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Shows Predictions 🔮

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Dolph Ziggler Talks Quest for WWE Gold

    The Showoff tells B/R how he rebranded himself, his matchup with Drew McIntyre and more 🗣️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Dolph Ziggler Talks Quest for WWE Gold

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report