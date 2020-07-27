Randy Orton Challenges Drew McIntyre to WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam

Paul Abell/Associated Press

Having Edge removed from the equation for the foreseeable future, Randy Orton is setting his sights on WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Orton delivered a promo Monday night, leaving no doubt about his preference for SummerSlam:

The August 23 event would've been a logical showcase for a rubber match between Edge and Orton. The former was victorious at WrestleMania 36 in April, and the latter reigned supreme at Backlash in June. Edge tore his triceps at Backlash, though, leaving him out indefinitely.

On one hand, this is a continuation of WWE stars demanding world title opportunities without doing anything to explicitly earn No. 1 contender status. On the other, Orton is one of the few active wrestlers to have earned legendary status, which comes with its privileges.

The Viper is also doing some of his best work in years, so rewarding him with a championship match at a major show makes sense.

McIntyre should benefit from having a captivating heel chasing the title after feuding with Dolph Ziggler, whom few fans view as a credible threat.