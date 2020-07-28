The 5 Tournament 2020: The Battle for HoopQuality TV Schedule, Live Stream, More

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With the WNBA season already underway and the NBA inching toward the resumption of its season, The 5 Tournament's Battle for HoopQuality will offer further nourishment for fans looking to satisfy their appetite for basketball.

Earlier this month, The 5 Tournament announced it was pitting men against women in a game of five-on-five. Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke will coach the women's team, with former NBA point guard Mike Bibby leading the men's squad.

When: Tuesday, July 28, at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas

Watch: DIRECTV, Dish Network

Live Stream: FITE

Although the event organizers didn't reveal who will be suiting up for the men since The 5 Tournament is ongoing, they shared the nine women who will be playing under Cooper-Dyke. Tiffany Hayes and Imani McGee-Stafford headline the group.

Hayes has spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Dream and made the WNBA All-Star team in 2017. The 30-year-old announced in June she wouldn't be representing the Dream in 2020, saying that opting out was in her "best interest with everything going on right now."

McGee-Stafford is a four-year veteran of the WNBA, most recently playing for the Dallas Wings. She confirmed in March she was putting her basketball career on hold to attend law school.

Cooper-Dyke, meanwhile, is one of the most legendary players in women's basketball history. The WNBA didn't launch until she was 34, but she still averaged 21.0 points and 4.9 assists and won four titles with the Houston Comets.

Women's basketball as a whole is generating positive momentum coming off the WNBA's opening weekend. The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury drew an average of 540,000 viewers for their Saturday tilt, the highest-rated opener since 2012.

The Battle for HoopQuality gives Hayes, McGee-Stafford and their teammates the opportunity to make a big statement as well.

"Playing against men is going to be a challenge, but we definitely think we can hold our own, especially if we're in tip top shape," Hayes said in a press release. "We'll have a good game. I cannot wait."