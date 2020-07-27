NFL Plans to Include Social Justice Messages in End Zone Borders for Week 1

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NFL will continue the fight against systemic racism during Week 1 of the 2020 season with a number of measures, including the messages "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" stenciled in the end zone borders.

Jason Reid of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the news, noting the league sent a memo to teams on Monday informing them of its plans.

The memo said the idea behind the end zone messages is to show "how football and the NFL brings people together to work as one and use our example and our actions to help conquer racism."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared examples of helmet decals honoring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Botham Jean, among others, and signage in end zones that teams and players will use as well:

"Each player will have the option to honor an individual by displaying that person's name via a decal on the back of their helmet," the memo said. "Players will be offered a list of names and short biographical information to help guide their decision-making, however, they can also select a victim of systemic racism who is not represented on this list."

This comes after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell replied to a message from some of the league's biggest stars in June and said the league condemned racism and was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier" and encouraged them to "speak out and peacefully protest."

Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley were among those who asked the NFL to take a stronger stance against systemic racism and police brutality after the killing of Floyd:

Reid noted the NFL also plans on playing a recorded performance of "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing," which is traditionally known as the Black national anthem, before games.

The NFL will also honor essential workers who have helped fight the COVID-19 pandemic with messaging.

Week 1 is scheduled to start Thursday, Sept. 10 with a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.