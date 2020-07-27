Video: Kobe Bryant Honored by Eagles with '10 Rules' Wall at Practice Facility

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant listens to a question as he meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Kobe Bryant was promoting the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp he created with writer Wesley King. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles honored late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 10 rules for success at their practice facility:

Bryant was a native of Philadelphia, eventually graduating from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, before moving on to the NBA

Naturally, the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee was a fan of the Eagles. His wife, Vanessa, shared a video of him celebrating the team's Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in 2018:

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the eight other victims.

Related

    LouWill Calls Out Perkins

    Clippers guard responds on Twitter after Kendrick Perkins criticizes him for visiting a gentleman's club

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LouWill Calls Out Perkins

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Commits $1.5M to WNBA

    Irving is supplementing income for WNBA players who choose to opt out of season (AP)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Commits $1.5M to WNBA

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Spurs ✍️

    The Spurs dynasty is changing, but Pop is making sure their culture is staying the same ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Spurs ✍️

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Adam Silver thinks the NBA restart is ‘going very well’: ‘Cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track’ (NY Times)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report