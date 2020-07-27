Video: Kobe Bryant Honored by Eagles with '10 Rules' Wall at Practice Facility

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles honored late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his 10 rules for success at their practice facility:

Bryant was a native of Philadelphia, eventually graduating from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, before moving on to the NBA.

Naturally, the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee was a fan of the Eagles. His wife, Vanessa, shared a video of him celebrating the team's Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in 2018:

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was among the eight other victims.