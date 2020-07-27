Ravens' De'Anthony Thomas Opts out of 2020 NFL Season amid COVID-19

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that return specialist De'Anthony Thomas has opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas made eight appearances for Baltimore in 2019. He returned 13 punts for 93 yards and 10 kickoffs for 166 yards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.