1 Word to Describe Every MLB Team 1 Week into 60-Game Season

What was the first week of Major League Baseball's unprecedented 60-game season like?

In a word: Interesting.

Regarding how each of MLB's 30 teams have fared, we looked to get more specific. We picked out one word to describe each of them one week into the 2020 season, ranging from standards such as "promising" and "flat" to more abstract terms like "nebulous" and "beguiling."

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.

Note: All records and stats are current through Friday, July 31.