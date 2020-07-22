Mets' Marcus Stroman Placed on Injured List After Suffering Calf Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Mets suffered another blow to their starting rotation after pitcher Marcus Stroman was placed on the injured list on Wednesday due to a muscle tear in his left calf, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

A timetable for his return was not disclosed.

MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo reported that while Stroman will not undergo surgery, it will likely be a while before he sees game action.

Stroman is in his first full season in New York after coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade in July 2019.

The 29-year-old has been up and down during his career, which was especially seen throughout 2018.

The right-hander earned his first All-Star selection while producing a 2.96 ERA in 21 starts for the Blue Jays, but he wasn't as sharp in his 11 starts with the Mets while finishing with a 3.77 ERA. This came after a dominant 2017 was followed by a rough 2018.

Stroman will now have to wait and see if he can return to action in 2020, his final season before hitting free agency for the first time. With just a 60-game season, the injury could make it hard for him to make an impact on the field this year.

An extended injury would certainly be a setback, especially after dealing with pectoral and hamstring injuries in 2019. He's at least been able to make 32 starts in three of the last four years, showing his ability to play through various issues.

The injury puts more pressure on Jacob deGrom—whose Opening Day status was up in the air recently due to a back injury—to carry the Mets rotation, which already lost Noah Syndergaard to Tommy John surgery.