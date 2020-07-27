David Price Rips MLB's Rob Manfred: 'Players Health Wasn't Being Put First'

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price gets the baseball back from his catcher as he warms up during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 2, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price—who opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic—criticized MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday, tweeting that the safety of the league's players wasn't put first in the plan to start the season.

His tweet comes in the wake of 11 players and two coaches on the Miami Marlins testing positive for the coronavirus in the past four days, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Due to those positive tests, Major League Baseball canceled Miami's upcoming game against the Baltimore Orioles as well as the game between the Philadelphia Phillies—who just played a three-game series against the Marlins—and New York Yankees. 

The major question is why the Phillies and Marlins played at all Sunday:

The secondary question is whether the league will have to consider canceling the season altogether if the positive test results began spreading beyond the Marlins. That decision ultimately falls to Manfred. 

When Price opted out of the season earlier in July, he said it was "in the best interest of my health and my family's health for me to not play this season." 

Price, 34, was traded to the Dodgers in the blockbuster deal that also saw Mookie Betts head to Los Angeles from the Boston Red Sox. Price went 7-5 in 22 starts for the Red Sox last season, finishing with a 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 128 strikeouts in 107.1 innings. 

