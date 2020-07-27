WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 27

2 of 4

Randy Orton opened the show with a promo talking about how much he has accomplished in his WWE career and compared himself to past stars like The Rock and Steve Austin.

He said something is missing and he didn't know what it was until today. He has decided that he wants the WWE title back and that means going through McIntyre.

The Viper spoke about how The Scottish Psychopath has earned his respect after what he did to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He officially challenged McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam.

He left the ring and Nia Jax came out and spoke about how she understands where he is coming from. She said she also woke up this morning wanting her championship back. It took less than a minute before she was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. The show went to a break as they got physical.

Grade: B+

Analysis

This was a classic Orton promo. He was direct with his words and intimidating with his promise to hit McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere.

The segment was short and sweet. We didn't get a response from McIntyre but that makes sense. The champ still need to worry about Ziggler before he can move on.

The Viper is one of WWE's most reliable veterans. Whether the plan is for him to win the belt or put McIntyre over, he will make the storyline fun. This promo probably would have been cheered by a live crowd.