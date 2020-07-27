WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 27July 27, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 27
WWE returned this week with another episode of Raw as the company prepares for the second-biggest pay-per-view of the year on August 23, SummerSlam.
With Edge beng out of action due to a triceps injury, WWE announced Randy Orton would kick off this week's show by choosing his next opponent.
Drew McIntyre accepted Dolph Ziggler's challenge for another match but made him wait to find out what kind of bout they would have just like The Showoff did to McIntyre at Extreme Rules.
Stephanie McMahon made a rare appearance last week to declare Sasha Bank and Asuka would have one more match to determine the rightful Raw women's champion.
Let's take a look at what happened on this week's WWE Raw.
Monday's Lineup
- McIntyre picks his stipulation for his match against Ziggler.
- Sasha Banks vs. Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship.
- Orton chooses his next target.
- Three tag teams face off for a tag title shot at SummerSlam.
- Dominik Mysterio returns to confront Seth Rollins.
Here are the segments WWE announced ahead of time for this week'show:
Randy Orton Sets His Sights on Drew McIntyre
Randy Orton opened the show with a promo talking about how much he has accomplished in his WWE career and compared himself to past stars like The Rock and Steve Austin.
He said something is missing and he didn't know what it was until today. He has decided that he wants the WWE title back and that means going through McIntyre.
The Viper spoke about how The Scottish Psychopath has earned his respect after what he did to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He officially challenged McIntyre to a title match at SummerSlam.
He left the ring and Nia Jax came out and spoke about how she understands where he is coming from. She said she also woke up this morning wanting her championship back. It took less than a minute before she was interrupted by Shayna Baszler. The show went to a break as they got physical.
Grade: B+
Analysis
This was a classic Orton promo. He was direct with his words and intimidating with his promise to hit McIntyre with an RKO out of nowhere.
The segment was short and sweet. We didn't get a response from McIntyre but that makes sense. The champ still need to worry about Ziggler before he can move on.
The Viper is one of WWE's most reliable veterans. Whether the plan is for him to win the belt or put McIntyre over, he will make the storyline fun. This promo probably would have been cheered by a live crowd.
The Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Angel Garza and Andrade
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins served as the ring announcers for this triple threat tag team match to determine who would get the next shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.
The match featured The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander, and Andrade and Angel Garza. As usual, Zelina Vega was there to support her clients.
El Idolo and Garza attacked their opponents before the bell to get an early advantage. When we returned from the commercial break, Ivar and Alexander were trading counters.
Garza and Andrade were sitting at ringside instead of standing on the apron so they could avoid getting physical for as long as possible. The other two teams eventually worked together to take them out.
At one point, Ricochet and Andrade teamed up on Erik until it was time to go for a cover. We returned from another break to see Ivar being taken out by Andrade and Garza.
The match came to an ended when Garza finished off Alexander with The Wing Clipper.
Grade: B
Analysis
While the tag team division has suffered in recent months, this match was a reminder of how much talent WWE has on the roster. All four teams, including the champions who were on commentary, are worthy of holding the titles.
Ford and Dawkins never fail to be entertaining regardless of the role they are playing. As far as the action inside the ring was concerned, all three teams contributed to a fun match.
The variety of different skills on display made the bout exciting as we transitioned from the powerhouse Vikings throwing people around to the high-flyers putting their agility on full display.
The right team won and the match they will produce with The Street Profits at SummerSlam should be one of the main highlights of the show.
Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax
Jax and Baszler had to wait until after the triple threat tag match to settle their issues from the first segment. They immediately took the fight out of the ring and brawled until they were counted out.
Several officials came out to separate them and a few ended up being injured in the process.
Grade: C-
Analysis
If all WWE wanted to do was kickstart a new feud, the brawl in the beginning of the show would have been enough. We didn't need a cheap countout victory.
That being said, this was a physical encounter that allowed both women to look dangerous. It just didn't add anything to what we saw earlier in the show.