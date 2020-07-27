Video: Carmelo Anthony Says Trash Talk in Games Without Fans 'A Fun Environment'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) looks for an opening past Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony thinks playing without fans could help him get more out of his trash talking. 

"Honestly, it's a fun environment to be in," the 17-year veteran said. "It puts a lot of pressure on guys who may not like those type of environments. ... When you [are] playing in front of fans, that noise kind of drowns out a lot of trash talking that goes on out on the court, even from the benches. But out here in this environment, it's heightened. You hear everything from anybody."

The 10-time All-Star is no stranger to trash talk even during normal games, notably yelling profanities at times while rebounding (warning: NSFW):

The league is now finishing the 2019-20 season without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all games being played inside a bubble at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida.

Anthony thinks he can take advantage of the situation with some extra chirping at the opposition.

"It's the little things that you gotta give your team the edge when it comes to winning in this type of environment," he said.

