WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 31

Credit: WWE.com

The July 31 edition of Friday Night SmackDown promised a pair of major championship matches as well as a massive return from Mr. Money in the Bank, Otis.

AJ Styles put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Gran Metalik. The Lucha House Party member had never had an opportunity quite like this. Could he dethrone The Phenomenal One, or would he simply not have the ability to match up to a top star?

Nikki Cross demanded another shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she got it after defeating Alexa Bliss. Bayley laughed at the idea that Cross could ever dethrone her. Would Bliss' best friend prove The Role Model wrong?

After an embarrassing loss to Lacey Evans, the internet got behind Naomi. This week, The Glow had a chance to make The Sassy Southern Belle pay. Would she manage to prove she deserved the spotlight that was finally shining on her?

After a long vacation away from WWE, The Summer of Love returned to the blue brand. Otis and Mandy Rose had plans to continue their story on SmackDown. Could we finally see Mr. Money in the Bank decide what he wanted to do with the briefcase, or would he be too focused on God's Greatest Creation?

It was a night that could change the blue brand completely. Who would stand tall? Who would fall short with vital opportunities?