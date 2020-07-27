Pete Carroll's Rule: 'No Complaining; There's No Room for You Here If You B---h'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Pete Carroll has often been known as a players' coach, but he runs a tight ship with the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran coach revealed some of his team rules to Peter King of NBC Sports, which will also be used to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Rule number one here: Always protect the team," Carroll said. "I'll convey the degree of discipline we need here every day. I'll tell them your conscience is important; your conscience has to guide you."

"The second rule: "No complaining. There's no room for you here if you b---h."

These rules have helped Carroll guide Seattle to eight straight winning seasons, including one Super Bowl title. While these seem strict, alongside Andy Reid, the 68-year-old was voted as the coach most Pro Bowlers would like to play for in January, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.