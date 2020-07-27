NFL GM on Jamal Adams Trade: I Wouldn't Give Up 2 1st-Round Picks for a Safety

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

Though the Seattle Seahawks acquired an elite talent in Jamal Adams, those around the NFL think they might have given up too much in the trade with the New York Jets.

"I wouldn't trade two ones for a safety," one veteran GM told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Particularly when you've got to pay the safety a lot of money. I like what the Jets did."

King called this sentiment a "common belief around the league."

Seattle gave up two first-round picks, one third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth round-pick.

Adams is signed through two more seasons, including his $9.9 million fifth-year option for 2021, but he was looking for a new deal with the Jets before the trade.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the safety was looking to make more than $20 million per year as one of the top defensive players in the league, well above the market for safeties. Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears currently has the highest average salary for safeties at $14.6 million per year, per Spotrac.

There are clearly question marks around the league about the value of a box safety—regardless of how talented they are—when it comes to trades to long-term deals.

However, Adams has proved to be a difference-maker when on the field.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

He finished last season with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns. He has also lined up at a variety of positions defensively:

The 24-year-old can contribute as a pass-rusher or play in coverage, further adding to the value of the first-team All-Pro.

Only time will tell if Seattle truly overpaid in this deal.

Related

    Evans Claps Back at Keenan 🍿

    Mike Evans wasn’t having any of Keenan Allen’s shade on the WR rankings: ‘Be realistic you not on my level bro’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Evans Claps Back at Keenan 🍿

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Adams Agrees to Play 2020 on Existing Rookie Contract

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Report: Adams Agrees to Play 2020 on Existing Rookie Contract

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Keenan Tired of the Disrespect

    Chargers WR on his Top 100 ranking: ‘@cheetah @MikeEvans13_ @chrisgoodwin ... ARE NOT a better reciever than me!’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Keenan Tired of the Disrespect

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Carrol Calls Adams Trade an 'Extraordinary Opportunity' for Seahawks

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Carrol Calls Adams Trade an 'Extraordinary Opportunity' for Seahawks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report