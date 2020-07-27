NFL GM on Jamal Adams Trade: I Wouldn't Give Up 2 1st-Round Picks for a Safety

David Dermer/Associated Press

Though the Seattle Seahawks acquired an elite talent in Jamal Adams, those around the NFL think they might have given up too much in the trade with the New York Jets.

"I wouldn't trade two ones for a safety," one veteran GM told Peter King of NBC Sports. "Particularly when you've got to pay the safety a lot of money. I like what the Jets did."

King called this sentiment a "common belief around the league."

Seattle gave up two first-round picks, one third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald in exchange for Adams and a 2022 fourth round-pick.

Adams is signed through two more seasons, including his $9.9 million fifth-year option for 2021, but he was looking for a new deal with the Jets before the trade.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the safety was looking to make more than $20 million per year as one of the top defensive players in the league, well above the market for safeties. Eddie Jackson of the Chicago Bears currently has the highest average salary for safeties at $14.6 million per year, per Spotrac.

There are clearly question marks around the league about the value of a box safety—regardless of how talented they are—when it comes to trades to long-term deals.

However, Adams has proved to be a difference-maker when on the field.

He finished last season with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns. He has also lined up at a variety of positions defensively:

The 24-year-old can contribute as a pass-rusher or play in coverage, further adding to the value of the first-team All-Pro.

Only time will tell if Seattle truly overpaid in this deal.