Jamal Adams Trade 'Extraordinary Opportunity' for Seahawks, Pete Carroll Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. Joe Douglas' feelings about Jamal Adams remain unchanged. Just like the New York Jets general manager's game plan when it comes to the star safety's contract situation. “Jamal’s an unbelievable young player, and our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time,” Douglas said in a pre-draft conference call with reporters Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Some thought the Seattle Seahawks paid an extortionate price for Jamal Adams.  

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Peter King of NBC Sports he saw the deal as an "extraordinary opportunity." 

Seattle pulled off the blockbuster trade Saturday, sending two first-round picks (2021 and 2022) and a third-rounder in 2021 along with safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round selection.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

