Jamal Adams Trade 'Extraordinary Opportunity' for Seahawks, Pete Carroll Says

Some thought the Seattle Seahawks paid an extortionate price for Jamal Adams.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Peter King of NBC Sports he saw the deal as an "extraordinary opportunity."

Seattle pulled off the blockbuster trade Saturday, sending two first-round picks (2021 and 2022) and a third-rounder in 2021 along with safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a 2022 fourth-round selection.

