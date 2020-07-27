Keenan Allen: Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Are Not Better WRs Than Me

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is not pleased with his ranking on the NFL Network Top 100 players for 2020.

Players 100 through 71 were revealed Sunday on NFL Network. Players voted on the list, so Allen—who came in at No. 77—took to Twitter to call out some of his peers:

The bottom line is the three-time Pro Bowler who finished the 2019 campaign with 104 catches for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns believes he is better than Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and the combination of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



While Hill won the Super Bowl with Kansas City and has the speed to blow past essentially any defender, he also finished with 860 receiving yards and well behind Allen.

Godwin (1,333 receiving yards) and Evans (1,157 receiving yards) were a dynamic duo in Tampa Bay even with inconsistent quarterback play from Jameis Winston. They both get to play with Tom Brady in 2020, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them put up even better numbers.

Football fans looking for storylines will surely be thrilled to hear Allen and the Chargers play both teams during the upcoming season, so all the pass-catchers will have the opportunity to prove themselves in head-to-head showdowns.