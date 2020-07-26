AEW's Chris Jericho Says WWE Return Is 'Not Going to Happen'

Chris Jericho doesn't see a return to WWE happening in his future, and he sounds at peace with it.

The 49-year-old became a mainstay on pro wrestling's biggest circuit in the early 2000s and hasn't appeared at a WWE event since WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Jericho briefly talked about the split on his YouTube channel Saturday, and any fans who held out hope for a reconciliation were left disappointed.

Here's how Jericho explained it:

"It's not going to happen. I really enjoy being in AEW. I loved my time with WWE. I love Vince McMahon. I learned a lot. I had a lot of fun, but listen, you can't stay in the same place forever.

"You become stagnant if you do, and I think you need to push yourself to do something new. The fact that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and promoting this company."

Jericho began working with All Elite Wrestling in 2019, earning the inaugural title of AEW world champion later that year.

Now in the midst of a three-year contract with the company, it's even less likely McMahon and Jericho renew their partnership.

At the time he was written off three years ago, Jericho told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press he'd be fine if he never made his way back to the WWE.

"It'll be a long time before I go back," Jericho said (h/t 6abc). "If I ever do go back, if I never go back, it's fine. If I never wrestle another match, it wouldn't bother me."

It seemed hard to fathom at the time given Jericho has taken breaks from WWE before. It's become more believable as the years have gone on.

On Saturday, one of the greatest performers in WWE made it clear again: There's no going home.

