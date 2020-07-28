2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top 7 Candidates to Land the No. 1 Overall Pick

0 of 7

David Dermer/Associated Press

The first pick in the 2021 NFL draft could be historic.

Last year, the debate was between whether the Miami Dolphins or Cincinnati Bengals would have the top selection and if the squad picking first would take Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or LSU's Joe Burrow.

In 2021, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the top prize, and a handful of teams appear to be on serious downswings going into a season of unknowns.

The most likely candidates for the first pick in 2021 didn't just finish last season near the bottom half of the league. They've also had notable talent exoduses and a direction that screams "rebuilding plan."

These teams will likely be the front-runners for the first pick by late in the 2020 season.