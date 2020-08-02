Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Preseason Mirages of the Past Decade

1 of 7

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Wide receiver Rashad Ross had some familiarity with the Washington Football Team before he left his mark on the 2015 preseason. He spent some time on its practice squad throughout the 2014 campaign.

ESPN's John Keim listed Ross as "a player who looks amazing" in summer 2015.

"Ross finished the preseason strong," Keim wrote. "He showed he should win a roster spot here or elsewhere, catching 10 passes for 103 yards. He also returned four punts for 28 yards."

Ross racked up a league-leading 266 yards and four touchdowns. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden praised the wideout and called the decision to keep him a "no-brainer," per Mike Jones of the Washington Post.

"We talk about taking advantage of your opportunities, making plays, and we're going to do what's right by you, and the right thing was to keep him," Gruden said. "... Talk about a long shot making a team. He came in there, returned kicks, returned punts, he led the league in receiving, I think, and touchdowns and everything."

During the season, Ross scored two touchdowns, one receiving and another on a kickoff return.

Though Ross had a solid year on special teams, recording 684 return yards, he logged 71 of his 184 yards on one reception in the season finale.

In 2016, Ross caught one pass and returned a kick. At the end of the term, Washington waived him, and he never played another NFL down. The Arizona State product fell well short of amazing during the regular season.