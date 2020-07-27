Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of July 27

1 of 5

The official preview for this week's Raw says, "Randy Orton to kick off Raw by announcing his next target."

Unless WWE plans on furthering the Legend Killer gimmick by trotting Kane out to the ring, all signs point to The Viper setting his sights on Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship.

Conveniently, it just so happens that the Scot is involved in the night's main event against Dolph Ziggler, leaving him prone to an attack at the hands of the third-generation heel.

Orton will drop McIntyre with an RKO in an emphatic declaration of his intent to take the top prize on the red brand and continue his greatest run in years.

The result will be an intense rivalry that culminates in the greatest test of the titleholder's reign to date.

Yes, he has proved capable of knocking off Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler, but Orton is another beast entirely.

Like Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, The Viper is a bona fide Hall of Famer and the type of performer with the credibility to add gravitas to the Scot's reign. It is something he desperately needs as his title run veers toward mediocrity rather than the definitive type that would establish him as an undisputed top star.

If, or when, Orton drops McIntyre Monday night, it will be the best thing for a young champion still trying to find his feet in that role.