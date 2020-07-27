Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of July 27

Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite for Week of July 27July 27, 2020
Randy Orton announces his next prey.
Asuka squares off with Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship she never officially lost.
The Dark Order might actually win the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Championships.
The coming week brings with it plenty of high-profile matches and storyline developments, or so WWE and AEW are advertising.
But will they deliver? And what impact will they have on both companies' products as they enter the all-important month of August, when WWE presents SummerSlam and AEW sets the table for All Out?
Find out with these predictions for Raw, SmackDown, NXT and Dynamite for the week of July 27.
Raw: Randy Orton RKOs His Way into the WWE Championship Picture for SummerSlam
The official preview for this week's Raw says, "Randy Orton to kick off Raw by announcing his next target."
Unless WWE plans on furthering the Legend Killer gimmick by trotting Kane out to the ring, all signs point to The Viper setting his sights on Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship.
Conveniently, it just so happens that the Scot is involved in the night's main event against Dolph Ziggler, leaving him prone to an attack at the hands of the third-generation heel.
Orton will drop McIntyre with an RKO in an emphatic declaration of his intent to take the top prize on the red brand and continue his greatest run in years.
The result will be an intense rivalry that culminates in the greatest test of the titleholder's reign to date.
Yes, he has proved capable of knocking off Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Dolph Ziggler, but Orton is another beast entirely.
Like Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, The Viper is a bona fide Hall of Famer and the type of performer with the credibility to add gravitas to the Scot's reign. It is something he desperately needs as his title run veers toward mediocrity rather than the definitive type that would establish him as an undisputed top star.
If, or when, Orton drops McIntyre Monday night, it will be the best thing for a young champion still trying to find his feet in that role.
Raw: Asuka Regains the Raw Women's Championship, Attention of Shayna Baszler
Asuka will defeat Sasha Banks on Raw and reclaim her women's title; a championship she never lost.
In doing so, The Empress of Tomorrow will set herself up for SummerSlam and a date with the one woman she has yet to work a serious, prominent rivalry with: Shayna Baszler.
The Queen of Spades recently reasserted herself as a prominent figure on the red brand, sending a clear message to anyone in her path to the top. Asuka finds herself in the way and will only be more so when she defeats Banks to reaffirm her status as the champion of the women's division on Monday nights.
Asuka's win over The Legit Boss should be expected, but that does not mean Baszler will strike immediately. She may cut a promo or issue a warning directly to the champion.
Whatever the case may be, she will make it known that The Empress' title run is on borrowed time in a way that is—like Baszler herself—blunt and no-nonsense.
NXT: Finn Balor Cashes His Ticket to TakeOver: XXX with Triple Threat Win
The second of three top contenders for the vacated NXT North American Championship will be determined Wednesday night when Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher battle in a Triple Threat match.
Thatcher and Lumis are budding stars, but for such a high-stakes, high-profile event as NXT Takeover XXX, it makes sense to have a star the magnitude of Balor present.
Even if the intention is not for the Irishman to win the title but instead lend his star power to a match that might put over someone like Bronson Reed, who qualified via his victory over Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano, he is still invaluable in the brand's effort to build a fresh new crop of talent.
Look for Balor to pick up the win and potentially set Thatcher and Lumis on a collision course for a match of their own come August 22.
AEW: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Retain, Inch Closer to Breakup
Kenny Omega's apparent change in character a fortnight ago took a back seat last week when The Dark Order's Brodie Lee attempted to recruit "Hangman" Adam Page to the cult-like faction.
We will see how well his efforts stuck when Page teams with Omega to defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson Wednesday on TNT.
The Cleaner and Hangman will successfully defend the titles, if for no other reason than the fact that the seeds have already been planted for a showdown with FTR.
In the process, though, they will continue to pull apart from each other, splintering their partnership as they head in different directions.
Page is still seeking his place in the bigger picture of AEW and still isn't fully committed to The Elite. Omega, on the other hand, is in the middle of a change in character that appears destined to see him turn heel.
Although their run has produced some incredible in-ring content, it does feel like it has run its course. They are destined to achieve greater things as individuals and become the stars AEW needs them to be. That will happen, in time.
First, though, they need to lose their titles...but that won't happen on Wednesday.
SmackDown: Gran Metalik Delivers Breakout Performance in IC Title Opportunity
Gran Metalik defeated Lucha House Party teammate Lince Dorado, Shorty G and Drew Gulak in a hodge-podge of a Triple Threat match Friday night on SmackDown to determine the latest challenger to AJ Styles' Intercontinental Championship.
This week, the masked luchador will look to win his first title with the company and, perhaps more importantly, deliver the type of breakout performance that keeps him relevant on the blue brand beyond this one championship opportunity.
Metalik and Dorado have impressed more than once here in 2020. They stole the show inside the Elimination Chamber in March and have shined every time they have gotten substantial television time to work with. They have earned their opportunities, and Metalik will likely make the most of this one, too.
It is as close to a lock as possible that Metalik will lose, but what he does from bell to bell will determine whether there is room for him in a more consistent and high-profile position going forward.