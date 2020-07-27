The 5 Tournament 2020: Semifinal TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

The semifinal matchups for The 5 Tournament are set. One of the four remaining teams will soon become the first to win the inaugural 3-on-3 basketball event at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The Sacramento 5 and the Texas 5 each went 4-1 during the round-robin portion of The 5 Tournament, securing the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively. Meanwhile, the Toronto 5 and the Miami 5 each went 3-2, locking them in as the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively.

The winners of Monday's semifinal contests will advance to Wednesday's championship game.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the semifinals of The 5 Tournament.

July 27 Schedule

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Toronto, 8 p.m. ET

No. 1 Sacramento vs. No. 4 Miami, 9:10 p.m. ET

Games can be ordered on pay-per-view through Dish Network, DirecTV or Fite.TV



Rosters

Miami 5: Mario Chalmers, Rob Hite, Craig Smith, Carlos Arroyo, Corsley Edwards

Sacramento 5: Mike Bibby, Jermaine Taylor, Amir Johnson, Dahntay Jones, Donte Greene

Toronto 5: Julian Wright, Mike Taylor, Alan Anderson, Patrick O'Bryant, Jamario Moon

Texas 5: Mo Charlo, Alex Scales, David Hawkins, James White, Will McDonald

Courtesy of The5Tournament.com



Entering Saturday's action, the final day of round-robin play, Toronto was one game behind the trio of Sacramento, Texas and Miami, all of which had lost only once through their first four games. Yet Toronto moved up to the No. 3 seed and will avoid playing top-seeded Sacramento in the semifinals.

That's because Toronto beat Miami on Saturday, and with both teams ending round-robin play with a 3-2 record, Toronto also won the head-to-head tiebreaker because of that victory. Patrick O'Bryant (21 points) and Jamario Moon (20 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists) led the way for Toronto, which hit 11 3-pointers in the win.

Now, Toronto will look to avenge its earlier loss to Texas in the semifinals. On Tuesday, Toronto lost to Texas 84-72 in its second game of the tournament. David Hawkins and James White each scored 23 points to lead Texas to victory, while Mike Taylor scored a game-high 34 points for Toronto.

That was also the last time Toronto lost in the tournament, as it started with consecutive defeats to Sacramento and Texas before bouncing back with three straight victories over New York, Chicago and Miami.

Sacramento secured the No. 1 seed with a 93-81 win over New York on Saturday, as Dahntay Jones had 35 points (13-for-16 from the field) and 10 rebounds. Now, it will look to beat Miami, which is the only team it lost to during its five round-robin games.

On Friday, Miami pulled out an 89-88 win over Sacramento. Although Miami led by 14 at one point in the fourth quarter, Sacramento nearly completed a comeback. But Miami held on, with Corsley Edwards (23 points) and Mario Chalmers (22) leading the way.

One of these four teams is only two wins away from winning the inaugural tournament. And if Toronto and Miami can each beat a team it has already defeated in the past week, then it could be a battle of the lower two seeds in Wednesday's championship game.