Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez Talks Heart Issue After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was diagnosed with myocarditis before the start of the season that was potentially caused by COVID-19, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and can lead to more serious conditions like heart failure, arrhythmias or cardiomyopathy. Doctors believe that Rodriguez's previous bout with the coronavirus—he tested positive before the team resumed its training camp this summer—led to myocarditis.

"That's why the doctors tell me to just take a week, just rest, don't let your heart get too much heart rate," Rodriguez said. "If it goes away, just go back to work."

