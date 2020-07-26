Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez Talks Heart Issue After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 file photo, Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Boston. Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez argued his case Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 asking for a raise to $8,975,000 rather than the $8.3 million offer of the Red Sox. A right-hander who turns 27 in April, Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season, when he made $4,325,000. He is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was diagnosed with myocarditis before the start of the season that was potentially caused by COVID-19, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). 

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and can lead to more serious conditions like heart failure, arrhythmias or cardiomyopathy. Doctors believe that Rodriguez's previous bout with the coronavirus—he tested positive before the team resumed its training camp this summer—led to myocarditis.

"That's why the doctors tell me to just take a week, just rest, don't let your heart get too much heart rate," Rodriguez said. "If it goes away, just go back to work."

                

