World TeamTennis 2020 Results: Scores and Highlights from July 26

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The 2020 World TeamTennis regular season continues winding toward Thursday's finale at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The Philadelphia Freedoms and Chicago Smash have set the pace so far at 8-2, and they're both in action on Sunday. Perhaps one could open up breathing room on the other in the race for the No. 1 seed.

The Washington Kastles and New York Empire face off in what would be the biggest match of the day. The Empire and Kastles have identical 5-5 records, with the latter claiming the fourth and final playoff berth.

2020 World TeamTennis Results: July 23

Orlando Storm def. Springfield Lasers, 24-17

New York Empire at Washington Kastles, 12 p.m. ET

Vegas Rollers at Chicago Smash, 3 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Diego Aviators at Philadelphia Freedoms, 7 p.m. ET

Orlando Storm 24, Springfield Lasers 17

Tennys Sandgren downed Mitchell Krueger in extended play to earn a victory for the Orlando Storm.

Krueger kept Springfield alive with a 5-3 set win in men's singles. Sandgren only needed one more game to wrap up the result, though. Krueger was unable to handle a powerful serve from Sandgren, his return bouncing harmlessly into the net.

That was a theme during their men's singles encounter, too, as Sandgren had six aces to zero for Krueger.

The Storm reeled off four straight sets to begin the match and take a commanding lead.

Sandgren teamed with Ken Skupski to beat Robert Lindstedt and Jean-Julien Rojer in men's doubles. Jessica Pegula needed 27 minutes to dispatch Catherine McNally before Sandgren, Pegula and Skupski combined to best Lindstedt and McNally in mixed doubles. Any hope of a comeback for Springfield largely ended when McNally and Hayley Carter fell, 5-4, to Pegula and Darija Jurak.