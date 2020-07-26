Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs' Safety Precautions for COVID-19 'Better Than I Thought'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs won the game 31-20. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While there has been some mistrust about the NFL's plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has been impressed by the protocols so far.

"It's better than I thought coming in," Mahomes said after receiving a tour of Arrowhead Stadium and the team's practice facility, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "That's kind of put my mind at ease, knowing that I'm going to be put in the best possible situation given this time.

"You can just see that the NFL and the NFLPA are really taking this seriously [with] the social distancing, the wearing a mask."

The Chiefs have been testing all personnel entering the facility, while enforcing mask requirements and even putting in plexiglass partitions between lockers.

Mahomes was among those calling for the league to agree to safety protocols before players were to report to training camp:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to a deal Friday, including safety regulations while allowing players to opt out. Chiefs teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced he was opting out of the season.

Mahomes also said he had a "little concern" before arriving at the team facility.

The Super Bowl MVP is now more confident in the NFL's and Chiefs' plans heading into the 2020 season.

Related

    Chiefs to Sign Guard Kelechi Osemele

    Kansas City agrees to 1-year/$2M deal with veteran OL (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs to Sign Guard Kelechi Osemele

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predicting NFL's Biggest Comeback Players in 2020

    Some the league's biggest names have a chance to bounce back

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting NFL's Biggest Comeback Players in 2020

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every Training Camp

    One player from each team with a chance to make a statement

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    The Best Undrafted Free Agent in Every Training Camp

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Blockbuster Adams Trade a Win-Win for Seahawks and Jets

    Why this deal makes sense for both sides ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Blockbuster Adams Trade a Win-Win for Seahawks and Jets

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report