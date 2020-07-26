Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs' Safety Precautions for COVID-19 'Better Than I Thought'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While there has been some mistrust about the NFL's plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has been impressed by the protocols so far.

"It's better than I thought coming in," Mahomes said after receiving a tour of Arrowhead Stadium and the team's practice facility, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "That's kind of put my mind at ease, knowing that I'm going to be put in the best possible situation given this time.

"You can just see that the NFL and the NFLPA are really taking this seriously [with] the social distancing, the wearing a mask."

The Chiefs have been testing all personnel entering the facility, while enforcing mask requirements and even putting in plexiglass partitions between lockers.

Mahomes was among those calling for the league to agree to safety protocols before players were to report to training camp:

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to a deal Friday, including safety regulations while allowing players to opt out. Chiefs teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced he was opting out of the season.

Mahomes also said he had a "little concern" before arriving at the team facility.

The Super Bowl MVP is now more confident in the NFL's and Chiefs' plans heading into the 2020 season.