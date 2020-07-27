Every Non-Bubble Team's Best Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo

0 of 8

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

While the Milwaukee Bucks should be solely focused on winning the 2019-20 championship, an offseason of uncertainty will revolve around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo if they don't.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason of 2021, Antetokounmpo has done nothing to indicate any unhappiness in Milwaukee, especially with the team's regular-season success thus far. Attitudes can change quickly in the NBA, however, and failing to win a title this season could impact Antetokounmpo's thoughts on his future.

For the eight teams not in the bubble near Orlando, Florida, the offseason has already begun. This means roster evaluations, draft preparations, free agents proposal work and, yes, even trade talks. The time to come up with potential trade offers for Antetokounmpo isn't after he seems unhappy—it's now.

For some of the following eight teams, it's worth throwing a package of draft picks and players together, especially if they're in an attractive free-agent market. Gutting young talent for Antetokounmpo knowing he can walk in free agency after just one season may be too risky for others, however.

If the Bucks get to a point where they're ready to listen to offers for their MVP forward (a time that may never come), these are the best trade packages the eight teams that have already begun they're offseason can present.