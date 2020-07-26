NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, Cavaliers

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Zach LaVine spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves and has spent the past three seasons with the Chicago Bulls. Is it possible that the 25-year-old guard could be on the move again in the near future?

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are "among the teams who have been monitoring LaVine's situation in Chicago" and that both "have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers."

That's not to say the Bulls will look to deal LaVine, but it shows that the Knicks and Nets appear to be interested should he become available.

LaVine just had one of his best seasons, as he averaged a career-high 25.5 points over 60 games for the Bulls while shooting 45 percent from the field. He also averaged career bests in both rebounds (4.8) and steals (1.5) per contest to go along with his 4.2 assists per game.

A little more than a year after getting traded to the Bulls, LaVine signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Bulls, so his contract isn't set to end until after the 2021-22 season.

LaVine would be a positive addition to either the Nets or Knicks. In Brooklyn, he could join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to help the team try to become a championship contender. Meanwhile, New York is building around a young core featuring RJ Barrett as it tries to get back to playoff contention.

Latest on Drummond's Future in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Andre Drummond in a trade with the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 6, but the 6'10" center played only eight games before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it's likely Drummond will be back with the Cavs next season, as he holds a player option worth $28.75 million for 2020-21.

It's also possible that Drummond's time in Cleveland will extend beyond that.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, there's "mutual interest" between Drummond and the Cavaliers in working out a contract extension when the two sides are allowed to negotiate after the end of the 2019-20 season in October. Drummond is turning 27 on Aug. 10, so he likely still has plenty of productive seasons ahead of him.

This season, Drummond averaged 17.7 points and 15.2 rebounds over 57 games with the Pistons and Cavs, shooting 53.3 percent from the field. It also marked the first time he played for a team other than Detroit, which selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2012 draft.

If the Cavaliers work out a long-term deal with Drummond, they will be set in the frontcourt for the next few seasons. Power forward Kevin Love is signed through the 2022-23 season and should remain a starter (assuming they don't trade him). The duo's leadership could help, as Cleveland has numerous young guards who are still developing.

Drummond has averaged double-digit points and rebounds in each of the past seven seasons, and he's led the NBA in rebounds per game four times during that stretch. So if the Cavs decide to sign him to an extension, it will likely take a sizable contract in order to lock him up.