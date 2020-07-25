Retired NFL QB Brett Favre Pictured Playing Golf with Donald Trump

Retired NFL QB Brett Favre Pictured Playing Golf with Donald TrumpJuly 26, 2020
Brett Favre found a new golf buddy Saturday.
The former Green Bay Packers quarterback hit the links with President Donald Trump, becoming the latest athlete to accompany the commander in chief on the course.
White House officials released a photo of the two at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Favre and Trump don't always agree when it comes to sports. The 11-time Pro Bowler recently backed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whom Trump has long criticized for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.
Brett Favre @BrettFavre
Including Pat Tillman’s name in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they both sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a cause. Pat tragically lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor.
In a June tweet, Favre mentioned Kaepernick alongside the late Pat Tillman, noting the two were willing to risk their careers for what they believed in.
