Retired NFL QB Brett Favre Pictured Playing Golf with Donald Trump

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 26, 2020

President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., back light blue shirt, play golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., as seen from the other side of the Potomac River in Darnestown, Md., Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Brett Favre found a new golf buddy Saturday.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback hit the links with President Donald Trump, becoming the latest athlete to accompany the commander in chief on the course.

White House officials released a photo of the two at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Favre and Trump don't always agree when it comes to sports. The 11-time Pro Bowler recently backed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whom Trump has long criticized for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

In a June tweet, Favre mentioned Kaepernick alongside the late Pat Tillman, noting the two were willing to risk their careers for what they believed in.

