Andrew Luck and Other Top NFL Players Who Retired Too Early

1 of 10

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Retirement Age: 29

During the fourth quarter of the Indianapolis Colts' third preseason game against the Chicago Bears, fans caught wind of the surprising news. The team's franchise quarterback, Andrew Luck, planned to retire before the 2019 season.

Following a strong finish to the 2018 campaign, which ended in an AFC divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Colts had a promising outlook for the following term.

In 2018, Luck played a full 16-game slate and went to the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2014. More importantly, he only took 18 sacks behind an offensive line that failed to protect him early in his career.

Unfortunately, Luck took too many hits between 2012 and 2016. He missed the entire 2017 campaign because of a shoulder injury. Despite his efforts to push forward, the wear and tear on his body forced him out of the game. Full of emotion, he addressed the media last August:

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly it's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me. For the last four years or so I've been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab; injury, pain, rehab. And it's been unceasing and unrelenting both in-season and offseason. I felt stuck in it. The only way I see out is to no longer play football."

Luck went to four Pro Bowls, led the league in touchdowns (40) for the 2014 term and earned the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year award, throwing for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.