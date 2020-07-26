3M Open 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski have controlled the top of the 3M Open leaderboard for three rounds, but now they face the difficult task of closing out the victory.

Thompson has a single win on the PGA Tour from seven years ago, and Werenski has not finished first in his PGA Tour career.

Charl Schwartzel and Tony Finau are lurking two shots behind the duo, while eight other golfers are within four strokes.

The conditions should be favorable for the players to record low scores. Seven players carded a 65 or better Saturday and 22 rounds of 65 or better were recorded during the first three days at TPC Twin Cities.

3M Open Round 4 Information

TV: Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET); CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: GolfChannel.com (1-3 p.m. ET); CBS Sports app or CBSSports.com (3-6 p.m. ET); Featured groups on PGA Tour Live.

Tee Times: All tee times can be found on PGATour.com.

Odds

Richy Werenski: +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

Michael Thompson: +380

Tony Finau: +380

Charl Schwartzel: +900

Max Homa: +1200

Harris English: +2200

Odds obtained from Oddschecker.

Preview

Werenski moved into another tie with Thompson after he birdied three of the final four holes Saturday.

The late swing moved Werenski into the role of betting favorite. He told the Associated Press' Dave Campbell that he wants to remain around the top and then strike for the win Sunday.

"There's still a lot of golf left," Werenski said. "I just kind of want to keep hanging around and hopefully something happens."

Although they remain deadlocked, Werenski and Thompson did not improve on their Friday scores, as they both carded 68s, which was five shots off Saturday's lowest number. As long as they remain consistent and drop in a few birdies, there's a good chance they go into the final holes in a head-to-head battle for the title.

Pressure is expected to come from the experienced duo of Finau and Schwartzel, who will play directly in front of the leaders.

Finau is looking for a better Sunday after producing a final-round 78 and falling out of contention at the Memorial Tournament last time out. Schwartzel may be happy just to be playing a Sunday round at a tournament after missing four straight cuts.

The South African put up four solid rounds at the RBC Heritage but then had eight consecutive cards in the 70s during his missed cut streak. His only top-10 finish of the season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Cameron Tringale, Max Homa and Denny McCarthy may be the most dangerous players beneath the top four. Tringale posted the best third-round score at 63, while Homa and McCarthy surged up the leaderboard with 64s.

Charles Howell III could be best equipped to win from outside the top 10. He moved into a tie for 13th with a third-round 67 and has five rounds of 68 or lower at TPC Twin Cities in the two years the event has existed.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.