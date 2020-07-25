3M Open 2020: Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski Share Lead After Round 3

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

The final round of the 3M Open 2020 on Sunday is shaping up to be a doozy.

A total of 17 players are within five strokes of leaders Michael Thompson and Richy Werenski (-15), who each shot a three-under 68 on Saturday to remain atop the leaderboard after coming into the day tied for first.

They took different paths to meet in the same place. Thompson was the picture of consistency, with four birdies and one bogey. Werenski was a bit more unpredictable, finishing with five birdies and two bogeys.

